KENINGAU, Jan 16 — The decomposed body of a 45-year-old man, believed to be a foreign national, was discovered on a hillside along the Tulid–Tongod road near the Kampung Nontodon estate in Sook, here, on Wednesday.

Keningau District Police Chief Supt Yampil Anak Garai said that at around 8.16am, police received information from the public regarding the discovery of the body at KM67.7 of the Tulid–Tongod road.

The initial report was lodged with the Tongod Police Station (IPD Beluran), but subsequent investigation confirmed the location fell under the jurisdiction of the Sook Police Station (IPD Keningau).

“Preliminary inspection at the scene found that the body was in an advanced state of decomposition, with maggots present, particularly around the head and abdominal areas,” Yampil said.

He described the location as a steep roadside slope approximately 10 feet deep at a 45-degree angle, covered with thick shrubs and around 106km from Keningau town.

A view of the location where the body of a foreigner was found in Tongod. — Daily Express pic

“The nearest settlement is roughly three kilometres away, and no vehicles were found nearby.

“The area is very remote, and initial investigation revealed no signs of a struggle. There were no weapons such as iron rods or wood at the scene,” he said.

A waist bag found near the body contained a few Philippine peso bills (three notes totaling 25 pesos), 70 sen in Malaysian coins, a passport-sized photograph and several identity cards, all indicating the deceased was from the Philippines. No passport or mobile phone was found.

The deceased was fully clothed, including shoes. A shallow tear, measuring approximately 7cm, was observed on the left lower abdomen of the head. Police are unable to confirm whether it was caused by trauma, a fall, or decomposition. No other injuries were observed.

Investigators found a foil and a lighter in the left front pocket of the deceased’s jeans, believed to have been used for consuming methamphetamine.

Forensic officers from D10 JSJ IPK Sabah also collected hair and soil samples from the scene for further analysis.

Yampil said the body was believed to have been at the location for about a week. The case has been recorded under Sook Police Report 64/26 after jurisdiction was confirmed.

An autopsy was carried out at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu to determine the cause of death, and police investigations are ongoing.

In KOTA BELUD, the search for a disabled man who went missing from Kampung Siasai Tamu on Monday ended in tragedy when his body was found in Sungai Lebak Engad on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Manang Joh, was located by the search and rescue (SAR) team at around 4.13pm, approximately two kilometres from where he was last seen by villagers.

Kota Belud Fire and Rescue Station chief Elge Bakuk said the department received a distress call from the Kota Belud District Police Headquarters at 3.16pm to begin a SAR operation.

“A total of 12 personnel, including officers, were deployed with one fire engine, a boat, and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) utility vehicle,” he said.

The victim was found unconscious in the river and brought to the riverbank by the rescue team.

“He was confirmed dead at the scene and later handed over to the police for further action,” Elge added.

The team also conducted safety checks in the surrounding area before the operation was called off at 5pm.

According to reports, Manang had left his home in Kampung Siasai Dundau at around 6am on Monday, reportedly heading to Kota Belud Hospital to collect medication.

He was later reported missing after failing to return home.

The victim, a registered person with disabilities (PwD), had a history of mental health issues and was receiving regular treatment at Kota Belud Hospital.

His family had appealed to the public via social media for information after he was last seen near a river in Kampung Siasai Tamu. — Daily Express