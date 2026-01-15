PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 — The review on the need to reinstate Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) and Pentaksiran Tingkatan Tiga (PT3) examinations is expected to be completed this year, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said.

She said the review process would commence in the near future once the appointment of members to the National Education Advisory Council (MPPK) is finalised.

“The MPPK is currently in the process of being appointed. In terms of preparation, we are ready.

“We are just waiting for the appointment of the council members, after which the review can be completed as soon as possible this year,” she told reporters after the Preschool PAKAT programme and the presentation of the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Presint 9 (1) here today.

UPSR was abolished in 2021, followed by the abolition of PT3 in 2022, with both examinations replaced by the School-Based Assessment (PBS) system.

Commenting further, Fadhlina said the review was being undertaken after the government took into account requests and feedback from parents and educators regarding the need for both assessments.

She added that her ministry had received views from various stakeholders, prompting the government to re-examine the matter before making any major decisions on national education policy.

“I do not see any issue with conducting the review as there have been requests for it. This shows that the government listens to feedback and adopts a consultative approach by examining the matter collectively before making important decisions,” she said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the distribution of the BAP assistance, Fadhlina said that the Education Ministry was targeting to complete the process nationwide this week, while allowing some flexibility for certain schools.

“We hope to be able to complete the distribution this week as well, but we are allowing a little more time, particularly for schools in rural areas and those with a large student population, which may require additional time to manage the process,” she said, adding that the nationwide distribution of BAP has so far been running smoothly. — Bernama