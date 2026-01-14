JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 14 — The investigation paper on a factory manager who allegedly hung the Malaysian flag upside down in Senai has been referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) for a decision on whether to press charges, Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said today.

The suspect, a 38-year-old Chinese national, was arrested after a 16-second video of the inverted Jalur Gemilang at a factory in Taman Eko Perniagaan 2, Senai Airport City, went viral on social media, sparking a public outcry.

“We have referred the investigation papers to the DPP's office and are still awaiting further instructions on whether to proceed with the charges,” Ab Rahaman told reporters after the Johor police’s monthly assembly here.

He added that police may also be instructed to investigate other related matters, including the role of the suspect’s employer.

The case is being investigated under multiple laws, including Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.