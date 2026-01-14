PENAMPANG, Jan 14 — Police have confirmed that a crocodile farming facility in the district is operating legally following the circulation of a video clip on social media showing the reptile’s habitat, which had raised public concern.

Penampang District Police Chief Supt Sammy Newton said that acting on information related to the one-minute video, a team of police officers conducted an inspection at the facility.

He said investigations found that the viral clip was believed to have been recorded near the crocodile farm in question.

“Our check of the facility has confirmed that the farm is operating legally and holds valid farming as well as trading licences for crocodile meat issued by the Sabah Wildlife Department.

“The police advise the public not to engage in speculation that could cause public unease and to always share accurate information in a responsible manner,” he said in a statement here today.

Sammy said the Penampang District Police Headquarters remains committed to ensuring public safety and maintaining public order at all times. — Bernama