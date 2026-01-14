SEREMBAN, Jan 14 — Tunku Kecil Muda Tunku Datuk Mahmood Fawzy Tunku Muhiyiddin tops the list of 532 recipients of Negeri Sembilan state honours, decorations and medals in conjunction with the 78th Birthday of the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir today.

Tunku Mahmood Fawzy, who is also the Supervisor of Customs and Ceremonies of Istana Besar Seri Menanti, is conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Tuanku Muhriz Yang Amat Terbilang (SSTM), which carries the title Datuk Seri.

Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi receives the Darjah Seri Setia Negeri Sembilan Yang Amat Cemerlang (SSNS), which also carries the title Datuk Seri.

Six individuals receive the Darjah Dato’ Paduka Negeri Sembilan (DPNS), which carries the title Datuk, namely Seremban High Court Chief Judge Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh, Negeri Sembilan State Executive Council member Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) vice-chancellor Prof Sufian Jusoh.

Also receiving the honour are Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital orthopaedic consultant Dr Abdul Muttalib Abdul Wahid, Western Fleet commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Pahlawan Mohamad Azuwan Harun, as well as lawyer and senior partner of Mohamed Ridza & Co, Mohamed Ridza Mohamed Abdulla.

The Darjah Setia Tuanku Muhriz Yang Amat Gemilang (DSTM), which also carries the title Datuk, is conferred on Penghulu Luak Jempol Mazri Mansol, lawyer and partner of Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership (RDS) S. Saravana Kumar, Khazanah Nasional Berhad executive director Suhana Dewi Selamat and Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM neurologist Assoc Prof Dr Wan Asyraf Wan Zaidi.

Meanwhile, 20 recipients of the Darjah Setia Bakti Negeri Sembilan (DBNS), which carries the title Datuk, include three assemblymen, namely P. Gunasekaren (Seremban Jaya), Dr G. Rajasekaran (Sri Tanjung) and Yew Boon Lye (Chuah).

Also receiving the honour are Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department director Mohd Asri Abdullah and Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Muhammad Idzam Jaafar.

Tuanku Muhriz has also consented to confer the Darjah Setia Negeri Sembilan (DNS) on 12 recipients, Darjah Tuanku Muhriz (DTM) (one), Darjah Pekerti Terpilih (DPT) (24), Ahli Setia Negeri Sembilan (ANS) (71) as well as Setiawan Tuanku Muhriz (STM) (one).

Meanwhile, 147 individuals receive the Pingat Khidmat Cemerlang Masyarakat (PMC) and the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) is conferred on 229 recipients, including Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) journalist Nursyabiha Sukri.

The Pingat Bentara Tuanku Muhriz (BTM) is conferred on eight recipients, while the Pingat Khidmat Lama (PKL) is awarded to seven recipients.

The first session of the Negeri Sembilan state honours investiture ceremony will be held at Balairung Seri, Istana Besar Seri Menanti, near here today, while the second session is scheduled on Jan 20 and the third on Jan 27. — Bernama