KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the MADANI Government will be directly involved in the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 humanitarian mission involving more than 80 countries.

He said the government’s direct participation in the mission represents a continuation of the international moral struggle that requires courage in upholding justice and humanitarian rights, regardless of borders, race or religion.

“God willing, we will mobilise all our efforts to assist and defend the rights of the Palestinian people. Justice can no longer be delayed in the pursuit of a dignified and independent Palestine,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Earlier, Anwar received a courtesy call from Sumud Nusantara Command Centre (SNCC) director-general Datuk Sani Araby and Sumud Nusantara founder Nadir Al-Nuri at his office in Putrajaya.

He said he was briefed on the increasingly dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, stemming from a prolonged aid blockade, ongoing conflict uncertainty, and the continued suffering of the Palestinian people amid persistent acts of brutality.

During the meeting, Sani and Nadir also shared the achievements of the Sumud Nusantara mission, which successfully broke global silence and amplified Gaza’s voice on the international stage. — Bernama