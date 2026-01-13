KUCHING, Jan 13 — The number of flood victims in Sarawak has recorded a slight decrease as of 8am this morning with 1,773 victims from 560 families still sheltering in temporary evacuation centres (PPS) compared to 1,822 victims from 587 families yesterday evening.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) announced that 10 PPS are still active so far involving Serian, Sibu, Bintulu and Sebauh.

“Among the PPS that accommodated the largest number of victims were Sekolah Kebangsaan Tanah Puteh PPS in Serian with 448 victims from 131 families; Dewan Masyarakat Serian PPS (325 victims from 94 families) and Dewan Suarah Bintulu PPS (306 victims from 114 families).

“In addition, Dewan Sri Kemena Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sebauh PPS accommodated 164 victims from 53 families,” he said.

The flood disaster in Sarawak this time began on December 31 last year when several areas around Kuching city hit by floods following continuous heavy rains. — Bernama