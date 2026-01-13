SEREMBAN, Jan 13 — The Negeri Sembilan state government received the first payment of land premium compensation of RM72.49 million from the federal government for Camp Syed Sirajuddin, Gemas, Tampin, on Dec 31, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the remaining nine payments will be paid in stages, with total compensation of RM1.26 billion covering 3,800 hectares.

“I believe this is the largest area of land in the country owned by the Defence Ministry for training. Alhamdulillah, the first instalment of the land premium was finally paid on Dec 31, after a delay of more than 10 years.

“I would like to thank the federal government for approving the payment, and I am confident that the premium will make land administration in the state more efficient,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after officiating at the 2026 Negeri Sembilan State Government Administration Assembly today, which involved about 1,500 civil servants.

Also present were state secretary Datuk Zafir Ibrahim and senior executive councillor Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported as saying that the government had agreed to settle long-overdue land premium compensation to the Negeri Sembilan state government.

In a related move, Aminuddin announced RM300 special aid for nearly 50,000 federal civil servants in the state, to be paid before Hari Raya Aidilfitri. — Bernama