SHAH ALAM, March 4 — A man whose video of kicking and throwing a kitten to death went viral last year was sentenced to 22 months’ imprisonment by the Sessions Court here today after failing to pay a RM60,000 fine.

Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak imposed the sentence on Mohd Daniel Hakim Abdullah, 39, after he pleaded guilty to the charge. The court ordered the sentence to take effect from today.

Mohd Daniel, a mechanic, was charged with cruelly kicking and throwing a white kitten, causing the animal’s death at an apartment in Section U16 here between 4.50 am and 5 am on October 3, 2025.

According to the facts of the case, the accused found two kittens in front of his house. He placed them in a bag and brought them to the front of a neighbour’s house before taking them out and kicking both animals.

The act was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV), showing the accused kicking and throwing the kittens. The footage later went viral on various social media platforms.

Acting on a complaint, a team from the Selangor Animal Welfare Office arrived at the scene at 9.15 pm the same day and found a white kitten that had died and been buried.

A post-mortem conducted on October 9, 2025 revealed a cracked skull, bleeding in the lungs and fractured ribs, with the cause of death identified as respiratory failure.

The accused was charged under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772), punishable under Section 29(1) of the same Act, which provides a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM100,000, or imprisonment for up to three years, or both.

Earlier, defence counsel Amirah Badriyah Azahar appealed for a jail sentence of less than one year, saying her client could not afford to pay a fine as he earns about RM1,700 a month and supports his wife and their seven-month-old child.

Amirah Badriyah said the accused also supports his 76-year-old father who is seriously ill, adding that Mohd Daniel suffers from high blood pressure and chronic migraines.

She said several stray cats frequently defecated in front of his house and that the accused often cleaned the area, which sometimes led to disputes with neighbours.

He had also lodged complaints with the apartment management but no action was taken.

“The situation caused prolonged stress and the accused lost his judgment. In an emotional and angry state, he kicked and threw the kitten,” she said, adding that her client now regrets his actions.

Selangor Veterinary Services Department prosecuting officer Mohd Sharif Sabran urged the court to impose a heavier sentence as a lesson to the accused and the public not to mistreat animals, noting that the kitten in the case had died.

The court subsequently imposed a RM60,000 fine, with 22 months’ imprisonment in default of payment. — Bernama