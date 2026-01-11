IPOH, Jan 11 — Investigations by the Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) found no tiger tracks in the Proton City residential area in Tanjong Malim, contrary to a viral video claiming to feature tiger roars in the area.

Perak Perhilitan director Yusoff Shariff said reports from personnel dispatched to the location confirmed that the claims made in the video were unfounded.

As such, he warned that the department would not hesitate to lodge a police report against irresponsible individuals who upload fake videos alleging the presence of wild animals, especially in populated areas.

“For us, matters like this should not occur and are not something to be treated as a joke. Such actions not only cause public anxiety but also disrupt the authorities’ efforts in managing wildlife issues,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, a 15-second video went viral on social media, featuring sounds resembling a tiger’s roar, allegedly recorded in a forested area near a secondary school and a residential area in Proton City, Tanjong Malim.

Following the incident, a team of personnel was sent to the location to conduct investigations and monitoring.

Meanwhile, Yusoff advised the public to obtain information from official sources before sharing any wildlife-related content on social media platforms. — Bernama