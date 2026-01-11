KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Nestlé Malaysia has sought to reassure parents that its infant formula products sold locally are safe for consumption, following a voluntary recall involving products in several other countries over a quality issue linked to a supplier.

The clarification came after reports of a potential problem involving an ingredient sourced from the company’s primary supplier.

In a statement cited by the New Straits Times, Nestlé Malaysia said it carried out an immediate and comprehensive review of all stocks once it was alerted to the issue.

“The review confirmed that only two batches were identified, namely NAN HA 1 Infant Formula 800g (Batch No: 52670017C2) and NAN HA 1 Infant Formula 400g (Batch No: 52670017A1),” the company said.

Nestlé Malaysia said the affected batches were stored at its distribution centre and remained under the company’s control.

“The products concerned are under the company’s control, and no other products in the local market are affected,” it said.

However, the company acknowledged that one tin had been sold and that the matter had been reported to the Health Ministry.

It said it was working closely with the ministry “to maintain transparency and ensure the accurate dissemination of information” in the interest of infant well-being.

Consumers with concerns or enquiries were advised to contact the Nestlé Consumer Services Centre at 1800-88-3433.

Separately, the Health Ministry said its Food Safety and Quality Programme had received a notification from the International Food Safety Authorities Network on January 8.

According to the ministry, the alert identified possible cereulide toxin contamination originating from the bacterium Bacillus cereus, which can cause symptoms such as nausea and vomiting in infants.

“The Health Ministry will continue to monitor the issue with Nestlé Malaysia to ensure product safety is assured,” it said.