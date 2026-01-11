KUCHING, Jan 11 — The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) is closely monitoring road conditions, including potholes that have emerged during the implementation of the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng said they will request the contractor or relevant authorities to improve the road surface for the safety of all users.

“The ART project is being implemented in several areas across the city. When potholes emerge, we need to be informed of the exact location in order to act upon it,” he said during his Facebook Live session ‘Shall WEE Talk’ yesterday.

Wee said they had had a meeting with Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd regarding the matter.

During the session, he explained that MBKS had raised all complaints from the ground, including damaged roads and traffic obstructions due to the project’s implementation.

He added that MBKS had requested the project undertaker to provide alternative routes when some roads are partially closed to traffic.

“This is aimed at avoiding traffic deadlocks in the city,” he said.

Wee stressed that MBKS had also emphasised the importance of informing affected residents and business owners before carrying out any construction works in a particular area.

According to him, the city council has been receiving public complaints regarding the project.

“Many issues can be prevented or better addressed if the contractor communicates with the affected individuals,” he said.

Given the current weather pattern, Wee cautioned that traffic congestion may worsen if the contractor fails to attend to potholes or poor road conditions, which could eventually put road safety at risk.

He said the contractor has been instructed to carry out road improvement works and is expected to provide updates for MBKS.

In light of this, Wee urged the public to send photos and pin the exact location to MBKS when they come across any road damage or potholes within the vicinity of the ART project sites.

“This is so that MBKS can immediately request the contractor to carry out repair works,” he said. — The Borneo Post