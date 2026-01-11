JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 11 — The eGate system at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) is experiencing a technical glitch affecting only foreign passport holders, the BSI Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said.

In a Facebook post today, AKPS said Malaysian citizens can continue using the eGates as usual. However, foreign travellers are being directed to Entry Bus Hall 19-22 and Exit Bus Hall 5-8 for assistance.

“All zones are under control and traveller movement is proceeding smoothly,” the agency said, noting that it and the Immigration Department (JIM) are carrying out repairs and monitoring the situation.

To ease congestion, foreign visitors are advised to use the MyNIISe app for QR counters or manual counters. AKPS also urged travellers to follow displayed instructions and give way to those in need.

Earlier, tens of thousands of foreign nationals were reported stranded in long queues at the land border with Singapore, with waits of up to two hours at BSI.

At least 39 entry and 29 exit autogates in the bus halls have been malfunctioning for several days, with heavy weekend traffic today causing the system to fail.

By comparison, the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (KSAB) has 12 autogates. — Bernama