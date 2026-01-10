PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) said the authorities are closely monitoring the Glamping with Pride programme and will not compromise on any effort or approach to normalise unnatural sexual practices.

Its director-general Datuk Sirajuddin Suhaimee said such practices clearly contravene religious principles and teachings, and are also contrary to moral values, civilisation and the country’s legal framework.

He said such acts are offences under existing laws, including Section 25 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997, as well as Sections 377A, 377B, 377C and 377D of the Penal Code.

“This matter is under close monitoring by Jakim together with the Selangor Islamic Religious Department and the Royal Malaysia Police.

“The authorities take this seriously and will not compromise on any organisation or implementation of programmes found to be contrary to Islamic teachings, legal provisions and public order, and firm action will be taken in accordance with the laws currently in force,” he said in a statement today.

Sirajuddin said Jakim will continue its information, education and preventive initiatives aimed at the community, particularly Muslims, to prevent them from being influenced into accepting deviant practices as a lifestyle.

“All parties are advised to comply with the law and to refer any related issues to the Islamic religious authorities for further action,” he said. — Bernama