KINABATANGAN, Jan 10 — The Election Commission (EC) anticipates a 65 per cent voter turnout for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections on January 24.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said the expected percentage aligns with last year’s Sabah state election target.

He assured that the vote-counting would proceed smoothly, following a controversy in the Lamag seat’s count during the last state election.

“We will address and rectify any shortcomings to improve the upcoming counting process,” he told reporters after today’s nomination proceedings at Dewan Sri Lamag.

Meanwhile, in a statement today, Ramlan said the EC had established four Election Campaign Enforcement Teams to monitor the candidates’ campaigning activities.

He also noted that 39 observers from nine organisations are participating in both the by-elections to ensure electoral transparency.

He said candidates who have paid their deposits are subject to local authority bylaws regarding the display and distribution of campaign materials, which must feature the candidate’s photo, party’s logo/symbol, and a photo of its represented leader.

“Permissible materials such as advertisements, leaflets, stickers and posters must contain the printer’s and publisher’s name and address, except for flags, party symbol posters and images of the party leader or candidate.

“Materials containing words that could incite ill-will, racial sentiment, religious sensitivities, or sedition likely to provoke hostility are strictly prohibited,” he said.

Ramlan expressed hope that all campaigning would be conducted harmoniously and in full compliance with the established laws and regulations.

The Kinabatangan and Lamag by-elections follow the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, on December 5 last year. The EC has set polling day for both by-elections on January 24, with early voting on January 20. — Bernama