KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Malaysian Army has said it will not tolerate any form of misconduct among its officers or personnel, after a viral controversy linked to what has been dubbed the “yeye culture”.

In a statement, the Army said its new leadership was taking the issue seriously, acknowledging that it had gained widespread attention online.

“We are aware that the issue has gone viral and generated negative public perceptions,” the statement said, adding that firm action would be taken against anyone found to have breached service rules.

An internal investigation will be launched immediately into complaints received in relation to the matter.

The Army stressed that it would not compromise on misconduct, whether involving officers or enlisted personnel, if wrongdoing is proven.

The statement said longer-term enforcement and preventive measures were also being strengthened to address integrity issues and immoral behaviour within the force.

“This includes regular reminders and ongoing monitoring to curb integrity issues and immoral activities among personnel,” it said, noting that commanders at all levels had been instructed to play a more active oversight role.

As part of broader preventive efforts, the Army said it would reinforce values-based training across its ranks.

“As a preventive measure, the Army will also strengthen moral education, integrity awareness and ethical training at all formation levels, while intensifying religious and spiritual activities to instil professionalism, discipline and strong personal values among its members,” the statement said.

The Army leadership reiterated its commitment to maintaining public confidence in the institution, stressing that integrity and professionalism were essential to its role as a national defence force.

“The leadership remains committed to ensuring that the institution continues to be trusted, respected and supported by the public through the practice of integrity and high professionalism, in the interest of national security and sovereignty,” it added.