PUTRAJAYA, Jan 9 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has expressed its commitment to distribute the Early Schooling Aid (BAP) much earlier, starting next year.

Its Minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said this is following complaints by parents about the aid being given out during the first week of this year’s school term.

“It so happens that we just started the schooling session in January, so certainly, we received some grievances.

“From next year onwards, we will continue to improve, and we will take the suggestion seriously. Meaning (the BAP) will be distributed earlier so that preparations can begin sooner,” she told a media conference after presenting the new year message to the MOE staff here today.

On Monday (Jan 5), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, announced an allocation of RM800 million to provide a one-off BAP of RM150 to all students from Year One to Form Six this year.

Parents are required to be present at schools to receive the assistance as early as Jan 11.

The BAP is a one-off RM150 cash payment given out to 5.2 million students to ease the burden of their parents or guardians in providing them with schooling essentials.

For this year, the aid distribution will revert to being made through cash handouts at schools via parent-teacher meeting programmes.

“I hope parents will use this RM150 for their children’s schooling needs and come to school to receive the aid and meet with the teachers to listen to the reports and also suggestions regarding their children,” she said.

In another development, Fadhlina said the Cabinet meeting later today will discuss expectations of a possible school bus fare increase.

“I will bring this up at the Cabinet meeting, and we will look at it comprehensively,” she said.

Earlier, the media reported that the Federation of Malaysian School Bus Operators Associations is expecting an increase in school bus fares due to rising operating costs, including insurance, drivers’ salaries and vehicle spare parts. — Bernama