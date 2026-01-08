KOTA BHARU, Jan 8 — Four men have been detained to assist investigations into threats made against Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

Mohd Yusoff said the four were detained over the last few days, and statements have been recorded from them to assist in investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

“We do not rule out the possibility that they were hired by drug syndicates or Ah Long (loan sharks),” he told reporters after attending the 2026 New Year Address and Kelantan Civil Servants Assembly at the Kota Darulnaim Complex here today.

Media reports previously said that Mohd Yusoff had received threats believed to be from syndicates affected by the firm stance taken by the force under his leadership in combating crime in the state.

The threats were received on December 22 through graffiti written in red ink on the wall of the Kelantan Contingent Police shooting range in Gunong, Bachok. — Bernama