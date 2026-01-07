PUTRAJAYA, Jan 7 — The Foreign Ministry has strongly urged Malaysians to defer any non-essential travel to Venezuela for the time being, taking into consideration the evolving security situation in the country.

In a media advisory issued today, the ministry, also known as Wisma Putra, reiterated that no Malaysians have been reported to have been affected by the recent developments.

“There has been no change to the status of Malaysians in Venezuela since our last update on 4 January 2026.

“The Embassy of Malaysia in Caracas remains in constant contact with registered Malaysians there… All are accounted for and safe,” read the advisory.

Wisma Putra added that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates if necessary. — Bernama