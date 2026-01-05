JITRA, Jan 5 — Stingless bee (kelulut) farming at Madrasah Tahfiz Taufiqillah here has not only helped cover part of the institution’s operating costs but also provides students with hands-on learning in entrepreneurship and practical skills.

Principal Datuk Seri Auzaid Ismail said the kelulut farm in Kampung Lembah Arang, Wang Tepus, here has been in operation since 2015.

“The tahfiz centre charges fees, but many students come from asnaf families and are unable to afford payment, and I have never forced them to do so, as I understand their circumstances.

“The idea to generate our own income emerged from there, complementing infaq contributions from various donors, with the initial capital for the kelulut farming project provided by a tithe organisation,” he told Bernama.

He said the initiative has given students early, hands-on exposure to kelulut farming, from colony care and honey extraction to producing downstream products based on natural resources.

Auzaid said student involvement in the activity has helped produce tahfiz graduates who not only possess religious knowledge but are also equipped with entrepreneurial skills as added value in their lives.

He said kelulut honey is renowned for its health benefits, and the products can be obtained online via e-commerce platforms or directly at the madrasah.

Earlier, the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, visited the kelulut farm and sampled honey straight from the hives.

The centre has more than 200 kelulut hives capable of producing between 200 and 300 kilogrammes of pure honey annually, sold at RM180 per kilogramme and RM30 for 120 grammes.

In addition to kelulut honey, the tahfiz centre, which has more than 60 students and five teachers, is now exploring a new venture in plant fertiliser production to further increase its income. — Bernama