SEREMBAN, Jan 5 — Two students of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Rembau Campus near here died after the motorcycle they were riding was believed to have skidded off the road at KM 1 Jalan Chengkau-Panchang-Lubok Cina, yesterday evening.

Rembau district police chief Supt Hasani Hussain said in the incident at about 4pm, Ismawanie Husna Ismail, 19, and Nur Ain Zulaisya Zahrain, 19, were confirmed dead at the scene due to head injuries.

“Initial investigations found that the accident occurred when the Diploma in Information Management and Diploma in Communication and Media students, were travelling from Rembau UiTM towards Pekan Lubok Cina in good weather.

“When they reached a bend on the road, the Yamaha NVX motorcycle ridden by Ismawanie Husna is believed to have lost control and skidded to the left of the road and hit a guardrail,” he said in a statement here last night.

He said the bodies of both victims were then sent to the Rembau Hospital for post-mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama