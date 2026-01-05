KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — A suspected shooting near a fast-food outlet in Banting, Kuala Langat, sparked alarm late last night after a man was found lying unconscious at the scene.

Photos and video clips that began circulating on social media showed the man slumped against the outer wall of the outlet, with visible injuries.

What appeared to be bloodstains could be seen on the wall near where the man was found.

The viral footage also showed at least two spent bullet casings on the floor, believed to be linked to the incident at a nearby location.

When contacted by Berita Harian, Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said police would issue an official statement in the near future.