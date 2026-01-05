KUCHING, Jan 5 — A 50-year-old man was remanded by the Magistrates’ Court here today to assist investigations into the murder of an elderly cemetery worker and the attempted murder of the worker’s son at a Chinese cemetery along Jalan Lumba Kuda, Kota Sentosa recently.

Magistrate Ling Hui Chuan approved the seven-day remand application, which will expire on January 12.

This followed a remand application by investigating officer ASP Sylvarius Gopog to facilitate investigations under Section 302 and Section 307 of the Penal Code.

The suspect was unrepresented during proceedings.

Previous media reports stated that the body of a 67-year-old man was found at a Chinese cemetery near Kota Sentosa on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s 34-year-old son was also reported to have sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in critical condition.

Later that same day, a 28-year-old female suspect was arrested in a commercial area in Siburan. She was remanded the following day to assist police with investigations. — The Borneo Post