KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — A police officer and several personnel from the Bachok district police headquarters are being investigated following allegations that they extorted RM6,000 from the mother of a drug suspect last month.

According to Berita Harian, Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said an internal investigation was launched on December 30 immediately after the allegations surfaced.

“The officer and personnel involved are alleged to have demanded money and threatened the suspect’s mother into handing over the sum,” he said when contacted by the national daily today.

Mohd Yusoff said investigations were ongoing and that any further action would be determined once the probe is completed.

He stressed that the police would not tolerate any form of misconduct and would take firm action if the allegations were proven.

According to a source, the woman alleged that her son was detained by several police personnel in Bachok on the day of the incident on suspicion of possessing drugs.

She claimed the officers demanded RM6,000 and threatened that her son would be placed in lock-up and charged in court the following day if the money was not paid before midnight.

The woman, who is from Terengganu, later sought help from a friend before lodging a police report.