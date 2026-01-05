PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — The government does not rule out the possibility of relaxing import conditions if necessary to ensure construction material costs remain low and do not burden the public, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the move would be considered should price hikes by industry players continue to exert pressure on development costs and the cost of living.

“Therefore, we must examine the situation, and if this continues, we may be compelled to relax import conditions. If imports are cheaper, it may be necessary to safeguard and ensure lower costs,” he said at the Prime Minister’s Department Monthly Assembly and 2026 New Year Address here today.

He said the government’s stance is aimed at protecting public interests, particularly in ensuring that development costs for affordable housing and low-cost projects do not continue to rise.

Anwar said several issues related to price increases had been discussed with Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, including matters involving chicken and egg cartels.

He said when the government proposed withdrawing price-control subsidies, there were claims that prices would rise, but the government had engaged with the cartels and made it clear they could not pressure the government into increasing allocations while still recording profits.

“Every year, we spend RM1.2 billion to keep chicken prices under control. Last year, we made the bold decision to withdraw the subsidy, and Alhamdulillah, chicken prices did not increase.

“With this spirit, I have informed the relevant ministers, including on issues such as steel, iron and cement prices. Cartels must also understand that no one is preventing them from making profits.

“However, increases in steel, iron and cement prices will drive up development costs, including the cost of affordable and low-cost housing,” he said.

The assembly was also attended by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz. — Bernama