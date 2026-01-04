SABAK BERNAM, Jan 4 — “When I die, the weight of my sins will be lighter. We are only human, we can’t escape from sin.”

According to Berita Harian (BH), that was the final message sent by Muhammad Daniel Asyrafi Iqbal Omar, 20, to his elder brother before he was killed in an accident along Jalan Bendang, Parit 4, Sungai Besar here.

His younger brother, Muhammad Naufal Iqram Iskandar, 15, also died in the crash yesterday.

It is believed that the Proton Wira the brothers were in skidded and veered into a ditch on the right side of the road.

Their father, Iskandar Dahlan, 42, said he learnt of the incident after Daniel called his mother, Nazirah Salim Chia, 39, to say that they had fallen into the ditch.

“My wife was frantic before the call was cut off. Shortly after, I rang Naufal and asked where they were.

“Naufal said ‘Help Abi’ twice before the line went dead,” he told BH when met at the Forensic Unit of Tengku Ampuan Jemaah Hospital (HTAJ) in Sabak Bernam last night.

The food and beverage trader said he and three friends rushed to the scene and jumped into the ditch to search for Daniel and Naufal.

“The water was deep and the current strong, making it difficult to find them. One of my friends managed to pull Naufal out.

“At the same time, Daniel was nowhere to be found. We thought he was still in the car, but when it was pulled out of the canal, we realised he had already been swept further downstream,” he said.

The brothers were believed to be on their way home to Bagan Tunjang, Sabak Bernam.

Iskandar told BH that although Daniel was his stepson, both he and Naufal were close to him and they were good children who never made unreasonable demands.

He added that the family accepted the tragedy as fate, although the hardest part was losing both sons at once.

“Tomorrow we were supposed to go to the Kalumpang waterfall in Hulu Selangor to celebrate Daniel’s birthday together with his uncle.”

He added that the brothers’ remains are expected to be buried at the Kampung Nelayan Islamic Cemetery in Sungai Besar once the post mortem is completed.

Meanwhile, Sabak Bernam district police chief Superintendent Md Yusof Ahmad said the accident occurred as the victims were travelling from Sungai Haji Dorani towards Jalan Parit 1 Bagan Terap, Sungai Besar.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Police have urged witnesses to come forward by contacting investigating officer Inspector Siti Atikah Md Ali at 013 3328212 to assist in the probe.