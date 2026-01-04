KLUANG, Jan 4 — A motorcyclist was killed while his wife and their one-year-old baby were seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding reportedly lost control when chased by a dog before crashing into a lorry on Jalan Empangan, Taman Murni Jaya, Machap, last night.

Kluang police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh said initial investigations found that the accident occurred at about 7.30pm as the local man was riding the motorcycle with his wife and their son from Tasik Machap towards a housing area.

“On reaching the location, the motorcycle, a Benelli TNT300, is believed to have lost control after being chased by a dog. It then entered the opposite lane and struck the rear of a lorry parked on the right shoulder of the road,” he said in a statement today.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene, while his wife and baby suffered serious head injuries and are receiving treatment at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom in Kluang.

Bahrin said the lorry driver had undergone a urine screening test and was found negative for drugs. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama