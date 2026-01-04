MUKAH, Jan 4 — The body of a 28-year-old man who was feared drowned after he was believed to have fallen from a boat at the Batang Oya river estuary was recovered this morning.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the body of the victim, identified as Awang Ismail Awang Rosidi, was found by members of the public about 800 metres from the shoreline at around 8.50am.

“The victim’s body was handed over to the police and later taken to Mukah Hospital for a post-mortem,” it added.

The SAR operation was officially called off at 9.40am.

A search and rescue operation had been launched on Saturday after a police report was lodged stating that the man was feared to have fallen into the river while he was alone in a boat at Batang Oya river estuary.

The operation involved personnel from Bomba, police, Civil Defence Force, as well as 30 local villagers. — The Borneo Post