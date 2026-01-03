BACHOK, Jan 3 — The government will obtain the latest data and facts regarding the issue of 36 Malaysian umrah pilgrims reported to be stranded in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, and appealing to return home.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the matter needed to be examined carefully before any action was taken.

“We need to thoroughly examine the matter as a whole because it involves various issues and aspects,” he told reporters after the Sinar Lestari housing handover session by the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) in Kampung Aman, Kandis here, yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, local media reported that 36 Malaysian umrah pilgrims in Madinah who still did not have return flight tickets to Malaysia had urged the travel agency involved to take responsibility and expedite the arrangements. — Bernama