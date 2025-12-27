SIBU, Dec 27 — Search and rescue (SAR) teams continued their efforts today to locate a 14-year-old boy who was reportedly attacked by a crocodile at the Kelai River jetty near Rumah Panjang Jingga, Pulau Bruit, Daro, yesterday.

The victim, identified as Agustine Fernando Nyalong, went missing after a crocodile allegedly dragged him into the river while he and four friends were shrimp netting along the riverbank.

His friends immediately returned to alert nearby residents, who subsequently joined the search efforts.

Sibu Zone 4 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Andy Alie said the operation resumed early this morning, covering a search radius of about three kilometres along the Paloh River shoreline.

“The search continues with assistance from police, civil defence, villagers, and other agencies.

“Despite intensive efforts, the boy has yet to be found as of 3pm today,” he said, urging the public to avoid the river area while operations are ongoing.

The search team comprises five firefighters, eight police personnel, six civil defence members, three from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation, one from the River Board, and 22 villagers, supported by a Hilux vehicle for transport.

Andy Alie emphasised that all available resources are being utilised to locate the boy safely. — The Borneo Post