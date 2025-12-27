PUTRAJAYA, Dec 27 — Malaysia has expressed deep concern over the recent escalation of hostilities in Yemen, particularly reports of unilateral military movements and territorial advances by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the eastern governorates of Hadramawt and Al-Mahra.

In a statement Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said Malaysia was also seriously concerned by reports that the actions by the STC had intensified tensions and threatened the fragile security environment.

“Such developments risk reversing the modest progress made towards political solutions, fuelling further fragmentation, and exacerbating humanitarian suffering among the people of Yemen,” the statement read.

Malaysia also reiterated its full support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the Government of Yemen as the legitimate authorities responsible for leading Yemen through its transitional and peacebuilding processes.

“We reaffirm the importance of respect for Yemen’s constitutional and political frameworks, and we call upon all parties to commit to peaceful dialogue, to resolve disputes through political means, and to refrain from actions that could further destabilise the nation.

“Malaysia emphasises that a sustainable peace in Yemen can only be achieved through earnest negotiations, broad-based reconciliation among Yemeni factions, and respect for international law.

The Foreign Ministry said Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people of Yemen as they continue to endure immense hardship and humanitarian needs.

Malaysia also commended the continuous efforts undertaken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to facilitate de-escalation.

“Malaysia encourages all regional and international actors to support initiatives that uphold Yemen’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence,” the ministry stated. — Bernama