IPOH, Dec 27 — Phase 1 of the Bagan Datuk Flood Mitigation Project (RTB), valued at RM87.6 million, has been planned to address flooding issues in Bagan Datuk, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bagan Datuk, said the plan includes improvement works to the drainage system at Tebuk Semani along a stretch of 0.65 kilometres (km), Parit 8 Barat spanning 1.25 km, as well as the construction of a flood retention pond at Sungai Balai Baroh.

The project is scheduled to commence in the third quarter of 2026, he said.

“At the same time, I also stressed the need for short-term measures to be implemented immediately.

“(These measures) include strengthening collaboration among agencies, particularly in efforts to improve existing culverts and drainage systems, to reduce flood risks while awaiting the implementation of this large-scale RTB project,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said earlier that he was in Bagan Datuk to review the progress of several strategic development projects planned to ensure the prosperity and well-being of the local community.

Ahmad Zahid said he had visited Kampung Sungai Balai Baroh to receive a briefing on the Bagan Datuk RTB Bridge Project.

“Based on the explanation provided, flooding issues in Bagan Datuk stem from several main factors, including high rainfall distribution, the current condition of more than 1,900 culverts, the non-uniform state of the existing drainage system, as well as the area’s topography, which causes water accumulation at several locations leading to flooding,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said he reviewed the progress of the development of a Data Centre in Bagan Datuk, resulting from a strategic collaboration between the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, MARA Inc, Silver Streams and FELCRA.

“This data centre is classified as Tier IV, making it among the largest and highest-capacity data centres in Malaysia.Insya-Allah, the development of this data centre will bring investment benefits, economic spillovers and job opportunities to the residents of Bagan Datuk.

“The first phase, with a capacity of 10MW, is expected to be completed and begin operations in mid-2027, while the second phase, with a capacity of 25MW, will be completed the following year,” he said.

He therefore expressed hope that both projects would be implemented and completed according to the set schedule so that they can provide direct benefits and long-term advantages to the people of Bagan Datuk, in line with the aspiration for inclusive and sustainable development. — Bernama