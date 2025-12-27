KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the immediate ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, which took effect at 12pm, Saturday.

In a Facebook posting today, Anwar said the decision to halt fighting and to hold forces in place reflects a shared recognition that restraint is required, primarily in the interest of civilians.

He said the Joint Statement sets out practical and positive measures, including verification by the Asean Observer Team and direct communication between defence authorities.

“These provide a basis for stability, and I am hopeful that both sides will carry them out faithfully.

“As Malaysia hands over the Asean Chair to the Philippines at midnight on 1 January 2026, we will support all efforts to ensure that these undertakings are honoured and that Asean’s prestige and credibility as a region of peace are preserved,” he said.

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an immediate ceasefire, effective from noon (local time) on Saturday, to end all border hostilities, bringing a halt to the conflict that reignited on December 7.

The defence ministers from both countries signed a Joint Statement of the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting on Saturday morning, the final day of the meeting. — Bernama