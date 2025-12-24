ALOR SETAR, Dec 24 — A total of 77 civil servants, including officers and personnel of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), were arrested in Kedah for their alleged involvement in drug abuse.

Kedah police chief Datuk Azli Abu Shah said the police take the matter seriously and will not compromise with any police officer, personnel or other civil servants found to be involved in drug-related activities, which are regarded as the nation’s number one enemy.

He said statistics showed that 26,907 drug-related cases were recorded in Kedah from the beginning of the year until December 21, compared with 23,759 cases during the same period last year, representing an increase of 13.2 per cent.

“In terms of arrests, a total of 27,657 individuals were detained, of whom 24,335 were identified as drug addicts, marking an increase of 14.6 per cent, with the majority being Malays.

“Of that number, 77 individuals were civil servants, including police officers and personnel. I am not ashamed to state that the leadership of the PDRM will not compromise on this matter,” he told reporters here today.

Azli said the value of drugs seized this year amounted to RM47.6 million, compared with RM8.8 million during the same period last year, representing an increase of nearly 500 per cent.

He said the largest seizure involved ganja buds weighing 426 kilogrammes (kg), followed by syabu (419 kg), ganja (192 kg), heroin base (120 kg) and heroin (73 kg).

He added that a total of 1,474 individuals were arrested under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, involving repeat offenders with at least two previous drug-related convictions, the highest number recorded nationwide compared with other police contingents.

Azli also said the high level of commitment shown by all officers and personnel had contributed to the significant number of arrests and drug seizures, despite facing manpower constraints, adding that enforcement efforts would continue into 2026 to curb drug abuse in Kedah.

“We have a clear direction and will further detail our strategy for next year. Among the main areas of focus is enforcement under Section 39C of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the results are evident, with crime reports in Kedah decreasing by nearly 5,000 cases.

“This is because crime cannot be separated from drug addiction, as almost 46 per cent of index crimes in Kedah involve theft and other offences, most of which are committed by drug addicts,” he said. — Bernama