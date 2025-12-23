KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Electric Train Service (ETS) operations that were disrupted following a fallen tree incident yesterday have resumed, with trains operating on a single track along the Sungkai–Slim River route in Perak from 6.32am today.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said in a statement, however, that some residual delays are still affecting services on the route.

According to the statement, repair works on the electrification system at the affected location are currently being carried out by KTMB’s technical team to ensure train operations can be fully restored safely and as soon as possible.

“ETS passengers who choose not to continue their journey due to delays exceeding two hours are eligible for a full fare refund at ticket counters within seven days from the date of travel, subject to existing terms and conditions.

“At the same time, if train delays reach four hours or more and passengers have purchased the Premium Takaful Plan, claims can be made by contacting Etiqa Claim Assist at 010-368 7829 or via email at [email protected],” the statement said today.

Earlier, KTMB had deployed 12 buses to transfer passengers to Slim River station (northbound) or Sungkai station (southbound) before they continued their journey to their destinations by train.

The statement added that light refreshments and bottled water were also provided for all 12 affected trains upon arrival at Slim River and Sungkai.

“Any latest updates will be communicated through KTMB’s official social media channels, or passengers may contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200 for further enquiries.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate passengers’ patience and cooperation throughout the disruption, especially those directly affected by the incident,” it said.

Yesterday, media reports said ETS and KTM Komuter services were disrupted after a fallen tree damaged overhead lines between Sungkai and Slim River at about 4.20pm.

KTMB said the incident caused 12 cantilever tubes to break, disrupting power supply to trains along the affected stretch.