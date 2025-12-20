PUTRAJAYA, Dec 20 — Divorce should not be seen as a shortcut, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan, urging couples in marital crisis to seek help through authorised professional channels.

He said the government regards marriage in Islam as sacred and stressed that all narratives or terms related to divorce must be handled carefully, ethically and responsibly.

He said the emergence and promotion of services branded as “divorce coach” has sparked public confusion over Islam’s proper approach to marital conflicts and crises, emphasising that marriages, as a religious trust, play a vital role in the emotional, social and spiritual well-being of couples and their children.

“Any effort that eases divorce without the process of islah (reconciliation), structured counselling or negotiation risks normalising it as a shortcut, undermining the patience and responsibility emphasised in Islam,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zulkifli said state Islamic departments provide couples with counselling and advice through certified counsellors and authorised Islamic affairs officers.

“Marital conflicts should be resolved gradually and in accordance with Shariah, including advice, sulh (resolution) mediation, appointment of intermediaries from both families, and Shariah-based counselling before any major decision, such as divorce, is made.

“The service is available at state Islamic religious offices or Shariah Lower Court,” he said, adding that among the initiatives provided by the religious affairs agencies, such as the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), is KSKCare Centre (KSKCC).

“It offers structured, professional, Shariah-based counselling to help couples identify conflict sources, improve communication and find fair solutions,” he said.

He added that JAKIM and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) offer a post-marriage course to strengthen the understanding of marital responsibilities and household harmony.

Local media portals reported that the Malaysian Muslim Lawyers Association (PPMM) has condemned and opposed individuals branding themselves as “divorce coach”, saying it confuses and undermines the reconciliation process for couples facing marital issues. — Bernama