SEREMBAN, Dec 20 — Police said the identity of a woman whose body was found in a bag buried behind an unoccupied house in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, Rembau, Thursday, has yet to be identified.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said the body’s decomposition suggests that the woman had been dead for more than three days.

“We have collected DNA samples from people believed to be the victim’s relatives, and the results will take time,” he told Bernama last night.

Muhammad Idzam said a post-mortem at Rembau Hospital yesterday found the cause of death undetermined due to the advanced decomposition of the body.

He said the main suspect, a 51-year-old man, was arrested in Genting Sempah, Pahang, at 3.09pm yesterday, following an earlier arrest of the first suspect in Melaka Thursday.

The case is classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama