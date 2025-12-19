KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — Malaysians will be able to apply for Social Security Organisation (Socso) benefits online starting January 1, 2026, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said today.

He said the move aims to make it easier for contributors to access their benefits without having to visit offices in person.

“Before this, many wanted to apply to access their contributions, even though we have numerous locations where they can do so. Socso has 54 offices nationwide and 295 MyFutureJobs satellite centres. The facilities exist, but to avoid burdening contributors, now they can apply online using their phone or PC starting January 1, 2026,” he told reporters after visiting the Socso Tower here.

Ramanan said he nstructed Socso to enable all benefit applications under the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4), the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017 (Act 789), the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 (Act 800) and the Housewives’ Social Security Act 2022 (Act 838) to be made online.

“The full operation of the Lindung Benefits portal will cover applications for Permanent Disablement Benefit, Temporary Disablement Benefit, Invalidity Pension, Occupational Disease Benefit, Dependants’ Benefit and Survivors’ Pension.

“As a result, the average of more than 200,000 Socso benefit applications submitted annually can be streamlined, without imposing additional burdens on contributors and bereaved family members who would otherwise have to visit Socso offices nationwide,” he said.

Ramanan added that Socso will continue to explore ways to expand opportunities for contributors to benefit from their social security contributions.