SIBU, Dec 15 — A man managed to escape to safety after the car he was driving caught fire following an accident near Kanowit roundabout on Sunday night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said they received a distress call at 8.06pm and deployed six firefighters from the Sibu Jaya fire station to the scene, located about 22 kilometres away.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that a single-vehicle accident had occurred involving a car, which resulted in the vehicle being completely destroyed by fire,” the statement said.

It added that the driver managed to exit the vehicle on his own and was taken to Kanowit Hospital by ambulance before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters carried out extinguishing works and managed to bring the situation under control.

The operation subsequently ended at 8.53pm. — The Borneo Post