SEMENYIH, Dec 14 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the coalition has yet to receive any letter from MIC regarding the party’s proposal to withdraw from BN.

“I have not seen any resolution or letter (from MIC).

“And certainly we have not made any decision, but if they are unable to make a decision, we (BN) will make a decision (on MIC leaving BN),” he told reporters after officiating the Indian Progressive Front (IPF Malaysia) general assembly here today.

He said no meeting had been held between BN and MIC following MIC’s 79th annual general assembly, which passed a resolution to leave the coalition.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid reminded BN component parties to think carefully before deciding to leave a coalition that has been forged over a long period.

“The political landscape will change — I am confident it will change — because within the next 24 months leading up to the 16th general election, many things can happen and are almost certain to happen.

“So I say this: do not regret it if decisions are not made in line with changes in the political landscape. I fear they may end up in limbo, and do not regret it if that happens,” he said, without naming the party concerned.

Meanwhile, when asked whether BN would consider accepting IPF as a core component party, he said the matter was subject to the agreement of other BN component parties.

“Since we are bound by the BN constitution, all parties in the BN coalition must unanimously agree, by consensus, to accept any party joining BN as a core party.

“Because of these constitutional constraints, it is not only IPF — many other parties have also not been accepted as core parties,” he said. — Bernama