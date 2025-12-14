KOTA BHARU, Dec 14 — The Malaysia-Vietnam Commercial Arrangement Area (CAA) and the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area (JDA) have been flagged as key hotspots for illegal encroachment by foreign fishing vessels

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) state director, Capt Erwan Shah Soahdi, said foreign fishing boats frequently target these areas, particularly off the coasts of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

“To date this year, 28 foreign fishing vessels have been detected in national waters. Three vessels with 17 crew were apprehended. The estimated seizure value is RM1.17 million.

“In 2024, 15 foreign fishing boats were seized in East Coast waters, resulting in 16 cases and the detention of 134 crew members. The total seizure value was RM9.9 million,” he told Bernama recently.

Erwan Shah said enforcement operations such as Ops Damai 1/2018, Ops Iman 1/2018, Ops Naga 1/2024, and Ops Tiris 3.0 are being continuously conducted to combat illegal fishing.

“Stolen marine products from Malaysian waters are mostly sent back to the vessels’ countries of origin to meet high demand in their seafood processing sectors,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Erwan Shah advised local fishermen to exercise greater caution when heading out to sea due to the Northeast Monsoon, which can bring potentially dangerous strong winds and storms. — Bernama