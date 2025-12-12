SUBANG, Dec 12 — Batik Air has launched four new routes from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, offering direct flights to Singapore, Jakarta, Johor Bahru, and Langkawi.

The airline said the expansion further strengthens Subang’s position as a convenient city gateway for travellers in the Klang Valley.

Batik Air head of marketing Bavani Veeriah said Subang Airport’s central location and ongoing upgrades will support its appeal for both business and leisure travellers.

“Subang Airport is buzzing again, and we are truly excited to be part of this new wave of growth, driven by its central location and renewed energy,” she told a press conference in conjunction with the launch here, today.

She said the expansion supports the government’s Subang Airport Regeneration Plan, which aims to reposition Subang as a modern city airport while stimulating tourism and economic activity.

“With Visit Malaysia 2026 just around the corner, the timing could not be better,” she said.

In addition to the new routes, Batik Air already operates flights from Subang to Penang, Kota Bharu, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, and Bangkok.

Additionally, Bavani said the airline is rolling out its “Save Big This 12.12” promotion from today until Sunday to mark the momentum of the route launch.

“Travellers can plan and book their holidays now, with travel valid from now until June 2026.

“Whether it is a spontaneous weekend getaway, a family trip or a long-awaited holiday, this promotion offers excellent value for our passengers,” she said. — Bernama