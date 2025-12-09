SEREMBAN, Dec 9 — The Negeri Sembilan government has urged all schools to take proactive measures to secure high-risk areas, especially those involving utility covers such as septic tank lids, by fencing them off, securing them properly and preventing any access by students.

State Education and Human Capital Committee chairman Datuk Ismail Lasim said these steps are necessary to prevent untoward incidents.

He told the state assembly sitting here today that schools must act immediately if there are holes or lightweight utility covers on their grounds, including fencing off any identified risky areas.

Ismail was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Asna Amin (BN-Lenggeng) regarding follow-up actions related to the recent death of a primary schoolboy in Lenggeng, who fell into a school sewage drain.

Regarding the incident, he said the Public Works Department uses fiber utility hole covers that are considered safe and capable of withstanding significant weight.

He also said that according to the State Education Department, 22 school-related accidents causing injuries were recorded between 2023 and 2025.

The Education Ministry has also introduced a standardised School Safety Standards (PKS) system to ensure safety across all institutions, he added. — Bernama