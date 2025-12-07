KUCHING, Dec 7 — Two five-year-old girls who were reported missing on Saturday were found safe this morning at the edge of Kampung Pasir Pandak by a search and rescue (SAR) team.

Humaira Qaleysya Mohd Dir and NurAshafieya Aisyah Abd Nasru Asrafie were located around 9.10am by villagers.

DSP Zamry Ali from the Kuching District Police Headquarters confirmed the girls’ recovery to reporters.

“When they were spotted by the villagers, they immediately rushed out to them. The girls were found cold,” Zamry said.

He further confirmed that despite being cold, both girls were in good health with no injuries.

The two children were reported missing on Saturday night after going to their grandmother’s house, which is near their home, to play with their cousins at around 9am yesterday.

The father of one of the girls realised they were no longer in the area, prompting an unsuccessful search by the family.

As a result, the SAR operation commenced last night. — The Borneo Post