KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Former National Mosque Grand Imam Tan Sri Syaikh Ismail Muhammad passed away early this morning. He was 81.

According to a post on the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque’s official Facebook page, Syaikh Ismail’s remains were brought to the mosque in Shah Alam for bathing and shrouding after the Subuh prayer, followed by the funeral prayer at 9 am.

“The remains were then taken to the USJ 22 Muslim Cemetery,” the post added.

The late Syaikh Ismail, who was named the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah 1443H/2021, also served as a member of the Selangor Quran Literacy Committee and as a lecturer of Advanced Talaqi at the Selangor Quran Literacy Academy.

Born in Dungun, Terengganu, he was among the first group of Malaysian students to pursue studies at Al-Azhar University in Egypt. He also served as the Imam of the Putrajaya Mosque for five years before being appointed Grand Imam of the National Mosque, a position he held for the longest period, from 2007 to 2019. — Bernama