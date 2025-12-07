PUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — Malaysia will continue to intensify efforts to enter new markets to boost trade, thereby strengthening its position as a competitive trading nation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that, in the context of international relations, the country needs to expand into markets such as Europe, Latin America and Africa to increase trade.

“I would like to emphasise that we should not take this matter (trade efforts) lightly. We cannot succeed as a trading nation if we only focus on existing strategic partners,” he said during the closing ceremony of the Rancakkan Madani Bersama Malaysiaku Programme here today.

Also present were both Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and the Cabinet members, as well as Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and the Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Anwar also stressed that existing trade relations with the United States and China, which record high trade volume, will continue as is.

“That is not an issue, and we will continue (relationships with China and the US), but if we want Malaysia to be a country with a strong economy and a trading nation, we must expand into new markets.

“(Malaysia will also) grow intra-Asean trade among Asean countries and penetrate markets in Latin America and Africa, which have potential,” he said.

Meanwhile, he called for the Cabinet and civil servants to make every effort to elevate Malaysia into a great country.

He said the country’s strong achievements, such as the 5.2 per cent gross domestic product growth in the third quarter of 2025 and the ringgit as the best-performing currency in Asia, are evidence that the country is now at a better level.

“I am confident, insya-Allah, if we continue with this performance, Malaysia will progress as a great country in Asia,” he said.

Anwar also conveyed his appreciation to the Cabinet and all parties who made the recent 47th Asean Summit a success. — Bernama