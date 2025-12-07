MELAKA, Dec 7 — Local authorities (PBT) in Melaka have been instructed to inspect trees, especially those located along roads, to prevent potential hazards to road users.

State Senior Executive Councillor for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin said that although a Tree Pruning Committee has been established at every PBT to carry out periodic maintenance, more proactive measures are required.

“We already have the committee and regular pruning activities, but with the current unpredictable weather due to climate change, incidents such as fallen trees can still occur.

“Most trees in Melaka are insured, and affected victims may submit claims. The state government will also consider additional assistance for them,” he told reporters today.

He was met at the Melaka-level National Integrity Day and National Anti-Corruption Day 2025 celebration, and the launch of the Bukit Katil Wakil Rakyat Untuk Rakyat (WRUR) programme at Dataran MBMB here.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Bukit Katil assemblyman and Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya.

Yesterday, a male motorcyclist was killed, and a female car driver was injured when a tree fell on their vehicles on Jalan Tun Razak-Ayer Keroh.

The 22-year-old victim died at the scene, while the 19-year-old Perodua Myvi female driver, who sustained injuries, was taken to hospital. — Bernama