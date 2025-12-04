KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Four men have been arrested after a brawl and disturbance that went viral on Jalan SBBC 3 in Pekan Sungai Besar, Sabak Bernam, yesterday afternoon.

According to Sinar Harian, Sabak Bernam district police chief Superintendent Md Yusof Ahmad said officers received a report on the incident shortly after it occurred.

Police have opened an investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine or both upon conviction.

The case is also being probed under Section 279 for reckless driving, an offence that can draw a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both.

Md Yusof said all four local men have been detained to assist with inquiries. He urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow police to complete their investigation.

Footage of the altercation, lasting one minute and 36 seconds, had circulated widely on social media. It shows several individuals shouting at and acting aggressively towards the driver of a car. Some were seen attempting to smash the vehicle’s window as the driver tried to reverse.

The driver then collided with another car behind before accelerating forward again, narrowly missing the group. The vehicle veered onto the pavement in front of shop premises before members of the public managed to stop it.