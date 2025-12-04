KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament drew to a close today after sitting for 35 days since October 6, with 15 Bills (RUU) approved, including the Supply Bill (Budget) 2026.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker (House of Representatives), Tan Sri Dr Johari Abdul, in his adjournment speech, said this third meeting also saw the approval of the Motion on the Auditor General's Report 3/2025 as well as two motions from ministries.

He said, besides that, there were four ministerial briefing sessions, including one in the Special Chamber, and six briefing sessions by the Chairman of the Select Committee regarding the statements tabled.

Johari said that this year, the Malaysian Parliament hosted the 46th General Assembly of the Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), in addition to the Parliament School programme as a continuous effort to strengthen the younger generation's understanding of the role and function of the parliamentary institution.

‘Next year, more programmes will be held to “people-ise” (make accessible to the public) the Parliament and encourage public involvement by the Malaysian Parliament,’ he said.

Besides Budget 2026, the 14 other Bills that were approved are the Passport (Amendment) Bill 2025, Immigration (Amendment) Bill 2025, Anti-Bullying Bill 2025, National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Amendment) Bill 2025, and Measures for the Collection, Administration, and Enforcement of Taxes Bill 2025.

Also approved were the Finance Bill 2025, Legal Profession (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2025, Rukun Tetangga (Amendment) Bill 2025, National Skill Development (Amendment) Bill 2025, and Skill Development Fund (Amendment) Bill 2025.

In addition, the Employment Insurance System (Amendment) Bill 2025, Employees' Social Security (Amendment) Bill 2025, Private Agencies (Amendment) Bill 2025, and Hire-Purchase (Amendment) Bill 2025 were approved.

The last Dewan Rakyat meeting for this year was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed. — Bernama