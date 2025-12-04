KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has formed a special team to investigate reports lodged by family members of three men shot dead by police in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, on November 24.

CID director Datuk M Kumar said the police confirmed receiving the report earlier today.

“Bukit Aman CID views this matter seriously and assures that investigations will be conducted transparently, fairly and professionally in accordance with existing laws to ensure justice is upheld.

“A special team has been established at CID level to take over the investigation in full,” he said in a statement.

Kumar reminded the public not to speculate or manipulate information that could compromise the probe, and urged anyone with relevant information to contact the CID hotline at 019-3764763.

The families have denied claims that the three men behaved aggressively or attacked police personnel during the incident.

On November 24, Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the three suspects, aged 24 to 29, were shot dead after one of them swung a machete at a police corporal during an operation at an oil palm plantation in Durian Tunggal.

The 4.30am confrontation left the corporal, in his early 30s, seriously injured in the left arm.

The men, believed to be members of the Durian Tunggal Gang, were suspected to be en route to commit a robbery and had been linked to 20 cases in Melaka, and one each in Negeri Sembilan and Selangor, involving losses totalling RM1.35 million. — Bernama